Premier League

Risultati 2^ giornata

Giornata Nº 2
DataIncontroRisultato
18/08/2023NottinghamSheffield United21
19/08/2023FulhamBrentford03
19/08/2023LiverpoolBournemouth31
19/08/2023WolvesBrighton14
19/08/2023TottenhamManchester U.20
19/08/2023Manchester CityNewcastle10
20/08/2023Aston VillaEverton40
20/08/2023West HamChelsea31
21/08/2023Crystal PalaceArsenal01

Classifica

SquadraPtGVNPRfRsVNPRfRsVNPRfRs
 Brighton62200821004110041
 Manchester City62200401001010030
 Arsenal62200311002110010
 Brentford42110520102210030
 Tottenham42110421002001022
 Liverpool42110421003101011
 West Ham42110421003101011
 Newcastle32101521005100101
 Aston Villa32101551004000115
 Nottingham32101331002100112
 Crystal Palace32101110010110010
 Manchester U.32101121001000102
 Fulham32101130010310010
 Bournemouth12011240101100113
 Chelsea12011240101100113
 Sheffield United02002130010100112
 Luton01001140000000114
 Wolves02002150011400101
 Burnley01001030010300000
 Everton02002050010100104