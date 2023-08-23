Premier League

Risultati 2^ giornata
|Giornata Nº 2
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|18/08/2023
|Nottingham
|Sheffield United
|2
|1
|19/08/2023
|Fulham
|Brentford
|0
|3
|19/08/2023
|Liverpool
|Bournemouth
|3
|1
|19/08/2023
|Wolves
|Brighton
|1
|4
|19/08/2023
|Tottenham
|Manchester U.
|2
|0
|19/08/2023
|Manchester City
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|20/08/2023
|Aston Villa
|Everton
|4
|0
|20/08/2023
|West Ham
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|21/08/2023
|Crystal Palace
|Arsenal
|0
|1
Classifica
|Squadra
|Pt
|G
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|Brighton
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Arsenal
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brentford
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|West Ham
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Newcastle
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Aston Villa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Nottingham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Crystal Palace
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Manchester U.
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Fulham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bournemouth
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Chelsea
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Sheffield United
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Luton
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Wolves
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Burnley
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4