Conference League – i risultati

Il Legia Varsavia batte l’Aston Villa 3-2
FERENCVAROS-CUKARICKI 3-1
Marcatori: 26′ Ivanovic (C), 44′ Varga (F), 45+7′ Owusu (F), 34′ st Pesic (F)
FENERBAHCE-NORDSJAELLAND 3-1
Marcatori: 24′ Crespo (F), 30′ Batshuayi (F), 2′ st Aziz (F), 10′ st Villadsen (N)
EINTRACHT FRANCOFORTE-ABERDEEN 2-1
Marcatori: 11′ rig. Marmoush (E), 22′ Polvara (A), 16′ st Koch (E)
HELSINKI-PAOK 2-3
Marcatori: 36′ Bande (H), 10′ st Koulierakis (P), 36′ st Despodov (P), 49′ st Thomas (P), 54′ st rig. Radulovic (H)
LEGIA VARSAVIA-ASTON VILLA 3-2
Marcatori: 3′ Wszolek (L), 6′ Duran (A), 26′ e 6′ st Muci (L), 39′ Digne (A)
LUDOGORETS-TRNAVA 4-0
Marcatori: 1′ st Yordanov, 6′ st e 18′ st Piotrowski, 49′ st Rwan Seco
ZRNISKI-AZ ALKMAAR 4-3
Marcatori: 10′ van Brederode (A), 32′ Mijnans (A), 44′ de Wit (A), 3′ st e 36′ st Kozulj (Z), 23′ st Corluka (Z), 26′ st Hrvanovic (Z)
BRUGES-BESIKTAS 1-1
Marcatore: 32′ st Vanaken (BR), 43′ st Tosun (BE)
DINAMO ZAGABRIA-ASTANA 5-1
Marcatori: 43′ rig. e 8′ st rig. Petkovic (D), 13′ st Bulat (D), 33′ st Hovhannisyan (A), 40′ st Marin (D), 48′ st Halilovic (D)
MACCABI TEL AVIV-BREIDABLIK 3-2
Marcatori: 11′ Macon (M), 25′ Zahavi (M), 32′ Biton (M), 44′ e 10′ st Olsen (B)
VIKTORIA PLZEN-BALLKANI 1-0
Marcatore: 28′ st Kalvach
SLOVAN BRATISLAVSA-KLAKSVIK 2-1
Marcatori: 4′ st Pavlovic (K), 9′ st Weiss (S), 29′ st Cavric (S)
ZORYA-GENT 1-1
Marcatori: 22′ st Cuypers (G), 25′ st Guerrero (Z)
LUGANO-BODO/GLIMT 0-0