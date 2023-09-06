Premier League risultati e classifica dopo la 4^ giornata

Risultati 4^ giornata

Giornata Nº 4
DataIncontroRisultato
01/09/2023LutonWest Ham12
02/09/2023Sheffield UnitedEverton22
02/09/2023BrentfordBournemouth22
02/09/2023BurnleyTottenham25
02/09/2023ChelseaNottingham01
02/09/2023Manchester CityFulham51
02/09/2023BrightonNewcastle31
03/09/2023Crystal PalaceWolves32
03/09/2023LiverpoolAston Villa30
03/09/2023ArsenalManchester U.31

Classifica

Stagione Serie

TotaliIn casaFuori Casa
SquadraPtGVNPRfRsVNPRfRsVNPRfRs
 Manchester City1244001122006120051
 Tottenham1043101141002021094
 Liverpool104310932006111032
 West Ham104310941003121063
 Arsenal104310842107410010
 Brighton943011262018510041
 Crystal Palace74211541013311021
 Brentford64130850305510030
 Aston Villa64202891004010249
 Nottingham64202661002110245
 Manchester U.64202572004200215
 Chelsea44112551114200113
 Fulham441124100010311147
 Newcastle34103771016300214
 Wolves34103480011410234
 Bournemouth24022480111301135
 Sheffield United14013470123500112
 Everton14013280020201126
 Burnley0300331100331100000
 Luton0300329001120021