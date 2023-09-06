Premier League risultati e classifica dopo la 4^ giornata

Risultati 4^ giornata
|Giornata Nº 4
|Data
|Incontro
|Risultato
|01/09/2023
|Luton
|West Ham
|1
|2
|02/09/2023
|Sheffield United
|Everton
|2
|2
|02/09/2023
|Brentford
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|02/09/2023
|Burnley
|Tottenham
|2
|5
|02/09/2023
|Chelsea
|Nottingham
|0
|1
|02/09/2023
|Manchester City
|Fulham
|5
|1
|02/09/2023
|Brighton
|Newcastle
|3
|1
|03/09/2023
|Crystal Palace
|Wolves
|3
|2
|03/09/2023
|Liverpool
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|03/09/2023
|Arsenal
|Manchester U.
|3
|1
Classifica
Stagione Serie
|Totali
|In casa
|Fuori Casa
|Squadra
|Pt
|G
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|V
|N
|P
|Rf
|Rs
|Manchester City
|12
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|Tottenham
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|9
|4
|Liverpool
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|West Ham
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|Arsenal
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|4
|2
|1
|0
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brighton
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|6
|2
|0
|1
|8
|5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Crystal Palace
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Brentford
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
|8
|5
|0
|3
|0
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Aston Villa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|9
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|9
|Nottingham
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Manchester U.
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Chelsea
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Fulham
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Newcastle
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|7
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Wolves
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Bournemouth
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Sheffield United
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Everton
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Burnley
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|11
|0
|0
|3
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luton
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1